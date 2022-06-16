Is H&R Block (HRB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. H&R Block (HRB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

H&R Block is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 284 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. H&R Block is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRB's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HRB has gained about 44.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -33.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that H&R Block is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR (SWMAY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.9%.

In Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, H&R Block belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.2% this year, meaning that HRB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #171. The industry has moved -32.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to H&R Block and Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.