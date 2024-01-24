Is HP (HPQ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is HP (HPQ). HPQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also note that HPQ holds a PEG ratio of 1.70. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HPQ's industry has an average PEG of 2.62 right now. Over the last 12 months, HPQ's PEG has been as high as 3.34 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 2.34.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HPQ has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

Finally, investors should note that HPQ has a P/CF ratio of 7.12. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.42. Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ's P/CF has been as high as 10.72 and as low as 6.43, with a median of 8.72.

If you're looking for another solid Computer - Mini computers value stock, take a look at Lenovo Group (LNVGY). LNVGY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Lenovo Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 10, and its PEG ratio is 2.09. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 27.94 and 2.62.

Over the last 12 months, LNVGY's P/E has been as high as 11.56, as low as 5.68, with a median of 8.47, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.20, as low as 0.91, with a median of 2.73.

Furthermore, Lenovo Group holds a P/B ratio of 2.79 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 45.69. LNVGY's P/B has been as high as 3.08, as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.17 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that HP and Lenovo Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HPQ and LNVGY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

