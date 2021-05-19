Is HP (HPQ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

HP (HPQ) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HPQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.40. Over the past year, HPQ's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.72 and as low as 6.41, with a median of 8.66.

HPQ is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HPQ's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.92. HPQ's PEG has been as high as 5.84 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 3.47, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HPQ has a P/CF ratio of 10.61. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.27. Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ's P/CF has been as high as 11.42 and as low as 5.50, with a median of 8.21.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in HP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HPQ looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

