Is Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Howmet (HWM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Howmet is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 102 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HWM has gained about 2.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 26.5% on average. This means that Howmet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Construction sector, KBR Inc. (KBR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.2%.

The consensus estimate for KBR Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Howmet belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.3% this year, meaning that HWM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. KBR Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Howmet and KBR Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

