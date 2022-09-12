Is Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Hovnanian Enterprises's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Hovnanian Enterprises had US$1.41b of debt in July 2022, down from US$1.55b, one year before. However, it does have US$225.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.18b. NYSE:HOV Debt to Equity History September 12th 2022

How Strong Is Hovnanian Enterprises' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hovnanian Enterprises had liabilities of US$412.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.79b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$225.1m as well as receivables valued at US$45.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.93b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$291.2m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Hovnanian Enterprises would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt to EBITDA of 3.4 Hovnanian Enterprises has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.1 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 3.4. Importantly, Hovnanian Enterprises grew its EBIT by 44% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Hovnanian Enterprises's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Hovnanian Enterprises produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Neither Hovnanian Enterprises's ability to handle its total liabilities nor its net debt to EBITDA gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its EBIT growth rate tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We think that Hovnanian Enterprises's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hovnanian Enterprises you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

