Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HST) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Host Hotels & Resorts' (NASDAQ:HST) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Host Hotels & Resorts' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Host Hotels & Resorts is:

8.4% = US$581m ÷ US$6.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Host Hotels & Resorts' Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Host Hotels & Resorts' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 6.5% doesn't go unnoticed by us. But then again, seeing that Host Hotels & Resorts' net income shrunk at a rate of 36% in the past five years, makes us think again. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

So, as a next step, we compared Host Hotels & Resorts' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:HST Past Earnings Growth August 11th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Host Hotels & Resorts fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Host Hotels & Resorts Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 47% (that is, a retention ratio of 53%), the fact that Host Hotels & Resorts' earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Host Hotels & Resorts has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 30% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Host Hotels & Resorts' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 11%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, it does look like Host Hotels & Resorts has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

