Is Hormel Foods Corporation's (NYSE:HRL) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Hormel Foods' (NYSE:HRL) stock up by 4.0% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Hormel Foods' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hormel Foods is:

14% = US$888m ÷ US$6.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hormel Foods' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Hormel Foods seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Hormel Foods' meagre five year net income growth average of 3.2%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 2.7% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

NYSE:HRL Past Earnings Growth April 20th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for HRL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Hormel Foods Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Hormel Foods has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 44% (or a retention ratio of 56%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Hormel Foods has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 57% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Hormel Foods' future ROE will rise to 27% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Hormel Foods' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

