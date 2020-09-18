Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (HZNP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (HZNP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited is one of 902 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HZNP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZNP's full-year earnings has moved 68.72% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HZNP has gained about 115.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.58% on average. As we can see, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, HZNP belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 394 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.42% so far this year, so HZNP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track HZNP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

