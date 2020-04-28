Is Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN). HRZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.04 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.42. Over the past 52 weeks, HRZN's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.80 and as low as 4, with a median of 9.94.

Investors should also recognize that HRZN has a P/B ratio of 0.82. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HRZN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.13. Over the past 12 months, HRZN's P/B has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.03.

Finally, our model also underscores that HRZN has a P/CF ratio of 6.64. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.23. Over the past 52 weeks, HRZN's P/CF has been as high as 10.58 and as low as 3.85, with a median of 9.87.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Horizon Technology Finance's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HRZN is an impressive value stock right now.

