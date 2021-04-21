Is Horizon Acquisition Corporation II's (NYSE:HZON) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

Every investor in Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:HZON) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$660m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Horizon Acquisition Corporation II.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Horizon Acquisition Corporation II?

NYSE:HZON Ownership Breakdown April 21st 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Horizon Acquisition Corporation II. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:HZON Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Horizon Acquisition Corporation II. With a 44% stake, CEO Todd Boehly is the largest shareholder. With 4.8% and 2.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Millennium Management LLC and Glazer Capital, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II. Insiders own US$288m worth of shares in the US$660m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 40% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

