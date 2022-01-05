Is Horace Mann Educators Corporation's (NYSE:HMN) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Most readers would already know that Horace Mann Educators' (NYSE:HMN) stock increased by 3.7% over the past month. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Horace Mann Educators' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Horace Mann Educators is:

8.4% = US$150m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Horace Mann Educators' Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

At first glance, Horace Mann Educators' ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 11%. Although, we can see that Horace Mann Educators saw a modest net income growth of 11% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Horace Mann Educators' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 12% in the same period.

NYSE:HMN Past Earnings Growth January 5th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Horace Mann Educators Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 36% (implying that the company retains 64% of its profits), it seems that Horace Mann Educators is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Horace Mann Educators is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 38%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 7.4%.

Summary

In total, it does look like Horace Mann Educators has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

