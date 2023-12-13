Is Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hooker Furniture (HOFT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hooker Furniture is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hooker Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOFT's full-year earnings has moved 71% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HOFT has returned about 26.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 14.7%. This means that Hooker Furniture is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

H&R Block (HRB) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.3%.

The consensus estimate for H&R Block's current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hooker Furniture belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.3% this year, meaning that HOFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, H&R Block falls under the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #55. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.1%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Hooker Furniture and H&R Block as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

