Is Honda Motor (HMC) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Honda Motor (HMC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Honda Motor is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 126 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Honda Motor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HMC has moved about 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -6.3%. As we can see, Honda Motor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Tesla (TSLA) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.1%.

For Tesla, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Honda Motor belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.8% this year, meaning that HMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tesla, however, belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved -3.9% so far this year.

Honda Motor and Tesla could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.