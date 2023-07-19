Is Honda Motor Co. (HMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Honda Motor Co. (HMC). HMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.46, which compares to its industry's average of 9.11. Over the last 12 months, HMC's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.60 and as low as 6.05, with a median of 7.31.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HMC has a P/S ratio of 0.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.7.

Finally, investors should note that HMC has a P/CF ratio of 4.92. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HMC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.79. Over the past year, HMC's P/CF has been as high as 5.30 and as low as 3.37, with a median of 4.01.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Honda Motor Co.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HMC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)

