Is Honda Motor Co. (HMC) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Honda Motor (HMC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Honda Motor is one of 111 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Honda Motor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HMC has returned 9.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 11.2% on average. This shows that Honda Motor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Modine (MOD). The stock has returned 19.4% year-to-date.

In Modine's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Honda Motor belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.8% so far this year, so HMC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Modine falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 55 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.3%.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Honda Motor and Modine. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

