Is Honda Motor Co. (HMC) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Honda Motor Co. (HMC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HMC and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Honda Motor Co. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC's full-year earnings has moved 17.47% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HMC has returned 12.74% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 1.56% on average. This means that Honda Motor Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HMC belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.49% so far this year, so HMC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track HMC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

