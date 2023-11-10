Is Honda Motor Co. (HMC) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Honda Motor (HMC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Honda Motor is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 113 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Honda Motor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HMC has moved about 35.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 23.2% on average. This means that Honda Motor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). The stock is up 34.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Toyota Motor Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Honda Motor is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.9% this year, meaning that HMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Toyota Motor Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Honda Motor and Toyota Motor Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

