Is Homology Medicines (FIXX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Homology Medicines (FIXX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Homology Medicines is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1161 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Homology Medicines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIXX's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FIXX has moved about 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -7.9%. As we can see, Homology Medicines is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OPHLF). The stock is up 1.3% year-to-date.

In Ono Pharmaceutical Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Homology Medicines belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #225 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.7% so far this year, so FIXX is performing better in this area.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 231-stock industry is ranked #150. The industry has moved -12.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Homology Medicines and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

