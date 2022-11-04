Is Homestead Growth (HNASX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Homestead Growth (HNASX) should not be a possibility at this time. HNASX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Homestead is based in Arlington, VA, and is the manager of HNASX. Homestead Growth debuted in June of 2004. Since then, HNASX has accumulated assets of about $239.45 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Taymour Tamaddon, has been in charge of the fund since January of 2017.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 8.96%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 5.74%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. HNASX's standard deviation over the past three years is 23.12% compared to the category average of 23.16%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 20.47% compared to the category average of 20.59%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.07, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. HNASX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -0.45, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 98.54% of its assets in stocks, with an average market capitalization of $507.76 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Retail Trade Finance

Turnover is 22%, which means, on average, the fund makes fewer trades than comparable funds.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, HNASX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.82% compared to the category average of 0.78%. HNASX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $500; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Homestead Growth ( HNASX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, Homestead Growth ( HNASX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

