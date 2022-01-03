Is Home Depot (HD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Home Depot (HD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Home Depot is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 232 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Home Depot is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HD has returned 56.2% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0%. This means that Home Depot is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

MarineMax (HZO) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 68.5%.

In MarineMax's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Home Depot belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

MarineMax, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #48. The industry has moved 0% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Home Depot and MarineMax as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.