Is Home Depot (HD) Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat in Q2?

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Aug 18, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of nearly 8%. However, its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The consensus estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings of $3.38 per share suggests growth of 6.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Moreover, the consensus estimate has moved up nearly 1% in the past seven days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $33.31 billion, indicating an increase of 8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Key Factors to Note

Despite the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, Home Depot has been benefiting from strong interconnected presence, which has helped it adapt to changing customer preference. The company has quickly adapted to consumer needs, providing contactless curbside pickup and other fulfillment services, adhering to the safety protocols. This has helped boost comps performance across stores. The company’s strong online presence is expected to have aided performance in the fiscal second quarter as well.

Driven by the COVID-19 outbreak-induced shelter-at-home orders, home improvement retailers like Home Depot have been witnessing solid demand for essentials as well as gardening and other in-house activity-related products. Additionally, companies have been witnessing strong COVID-19-related demand for cleaning products along with other necessary home appliances such as refrigerators, freezers and DIY home repair products. Also, other home improvement and DIY maintenance projects have been gaining prominence as customers continue to stay at home. Such strong demand for the products is likely to get reflected in Home Depot’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the company predicts that there will be a significant pressure in demand for products requiring installation services like kitchen, and bath and flooring. Moreover, it is likely to have witnessed additional costs to provide enhanced payments to hourly associates, including expanded paid time-off, additional paid time-off for older associates who are at high risk, weekly bonuses for store and distribution center workers, doubled overtime pay, and extended dependent care benefits. These enhanced benefits are anticipated to get reflected in expense deleverage during the to-be-reported quarter, considerably impacting both margins and the bottom line.



Nonetheless, the robust demand for the company’s products, and efficient online and in-store capabilities are likely to have aided performance in the fiscal second quarter.

