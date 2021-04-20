Is Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s (NASDAQ:HOMB) 115% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 115%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 28% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 19% higher than it was three years ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Home Bancshares (Conway AR) was able to grow EPS by 41% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 115% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:HOMB Earnings Per Share Growth April 20th 2021

We know that Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Home Bancshares (Conway AR) the TSR over the last year was 122%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 122% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Home Bancshares (Conway AR) (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

But note: Home Bancshares (Conway AR) may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

