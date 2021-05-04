Is Hologic (HOLX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Hologic (HOLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Hologic is one of 1018 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HOLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOLX's full-year earnings has moved -8.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HOLX has returned -9.83% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.69%. This shows that Hologic is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, HOLX belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.10% this year, meaning that HOLX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track HOLX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.