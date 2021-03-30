Is Hologic (HOLX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Hologic (HOLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hologic is one of 975 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HOLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOLX's full-year earnings has moved 25.28% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HOLX has moved about 1.88% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.58% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hologic is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HOLX belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 98 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.26% so far this year, meaning that HOLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track HOLX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

