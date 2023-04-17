Is Hologic (HOLX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hologic (HOLX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hologic is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1150 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hologic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOLX's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HOLX has returned about 12.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hologic is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). The stock is up 11.3% year-to-date.

For Ligand Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 61.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Hologic belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 94 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.8% so far this year, meaning that HOLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 554-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved -3.3% year to date.

Hologic and Ligand Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.