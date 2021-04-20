Is HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does HollyFrontier Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 HollyFrontier had debt of US$3.14b, up from US$2.46b in one year. However, it also had US$1.37b in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.77b.

How Strong Is HollyFrontier's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HFC Debt to Equity History April 20th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that HollyFrontier had liabilities of US$1.38b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.41b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.37b as well as receivables valued at US$721.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.69b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$5.76b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on HollyFrontier's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if HollyFrontier can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, HollyFrontier made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$11b, which is a fall of 36%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did HollyFrontier's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$179m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$603m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with HollyFrontier (including 1 which is significant) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.