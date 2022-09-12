Is HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Potentially Undervalued?

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$39.34 and falling to the lows of US$30.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether HNI's current trading price of US$32.34 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at HNI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In HNI?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that HNI’s ratio of 18.59x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 18.3x, which means if you buy HNI today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe HNI should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like HNI’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will HNI generate?

NYSE:HNI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. HNI's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 61%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HNI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HNI? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HNI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HNI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HNI you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in HNI, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

