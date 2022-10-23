Is HireQuest, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HQI) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.4% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study HireQuest's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HireQuest is:

21% = US$11m ÷ US$52m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

HireQuest's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, HireQuest seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 17% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to HireQuest's exceptional 34% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that HireQuest's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about HireQuest's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is HireQuest Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for HireQuest is 27%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 73%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like HireQuest is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, HireQuest only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with HireQuest's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

