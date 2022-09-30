Is Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Himax Technologies Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Himax Technologies had debt of US$200.9m, up from US$159.5m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$461.6m in cash, leading to a US$260.7m net cash position. NasdaqGS:HIMX Debt to Equity History September 30th 2022

A Look At Himax Technologies' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Himax Technologies had liabilities of US$796.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$153.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$461.6m and US$372.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$115.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Himax Technologies shares are worth a total of US$854.1m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Himax Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Himax Technologies grew its EBIT by 104% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Himax Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Himax Technologies may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent two years, Himax Technologies recorded free cash flow worth 67% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

Although Himax Technologies's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$260.7m. And we liked the look of last year's 104% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Himax Technologies's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Himax Technologies (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

