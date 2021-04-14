Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Himax Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 623 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 166.67% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HIMX has returned about 72.26% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 14.27%. This means that Himax Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HIMX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.08% so far this year, so HIMX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track HIMX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

