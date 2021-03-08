Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Himax Technologies (HIMX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Himax Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 164.37% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HIMX has gained about 54.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 2.58% on average. This means that Himax Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HIMX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.38% so far this year, so HIMX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track HIMX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

