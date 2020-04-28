Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Himax Technologies (HIMX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HIMX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Himax Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 614 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 170.59% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HIMX has returned 25.56% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 4.45%. As we can see, Himax Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HIMX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.43% this year, meaning that HIMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HIMX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

