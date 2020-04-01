Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Himax Technologies (HIMX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HIMX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Himax Technologies is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 173.17% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HIMX has returned about 3.01% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 13.43% on average. This shows that Himax Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, HIMX is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.48% this year, meaning that HIMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HIMX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

