Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Himax Technologies (HIMX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Himax Technologies is one of 625 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 167.82% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HIMX has gained about 71.99% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 4.14%. This means that Himax Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, HIMX is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.76% so far this year, so HIMX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to HIMX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

