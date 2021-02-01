Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Himax Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 28.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HIMX has gained about 28.28% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 2.29% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Himax Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HIMX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.77% so far this year, meaning that HIMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track HIMX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

