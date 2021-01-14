Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Himax Technologies (HIMX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HIMX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Himax Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 28.57% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HIMX has returned about 15.02% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 1.29% on average. This means that Himax Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HIMX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.06% so far this year, so HIMX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

HIMX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

