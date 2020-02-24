Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Himax Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMX's full-year earnings has moved 175.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HIMX has returned about 87.59% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 7.10% on average. As we can see, Himax Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HIMX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.20% so far this year, so HIMX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to HIMX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.