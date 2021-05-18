Is Himax Tech (HIMX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Himax Tech (HIMX). HIMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.24, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.08. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX's Forward P/E has been as high as 71.08 and as low as 9.35, with a median of 15.53.

Another notable valuation metric for HIMX is its P/B ratio of 3.49. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 9. Over the past year, HIMX's P/B has been as high as 5.66 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.68.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HIMX has a P/S ratio of 1.84. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.68.

Finally, our model also underscores that HIMX has a P/CF ratio of 14.45. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HIMX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.79. HIMX's P/CF has been as high as 39.52 and as low as 14.08, with a median of 29.54, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Himax Tech's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HIMX is an impressive value stock right now.

