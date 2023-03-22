Is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Hilton Grand Vacations is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hilton Grand Vacations is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGV's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HGV has returned about 14.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hilton Grand Vacations is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.1%.

In iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 70.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hilton Grand Vacations belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.2% this year, meaning that HGV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #97. The industry has moved -2.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Hilton Grand Vacations and iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

