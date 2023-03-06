Is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hilton Grand Vacations is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hilton Grand Vacations is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGV's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HGV has moved about 23.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 11.2%. This shows that Hilton Grand Vacations is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45.3%.

In iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 127.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hilton Grand Vacations belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.2% so far this year, meaning that HGV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #83. The industry has moved +2.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Hilton Grand Vacations and iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.