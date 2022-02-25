Is Hillenbrand (HI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Hillenbrand (HI). HI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.29 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.53. Over the past year, HI's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.85 and as low as 11.18, with a median of 12.66.

Investors will also notice that HI has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.55. Over the last 12 months, HI's PEG has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.05.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HI's P/B ratio of 2.62. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.92. Over the past year, HI's P/B has been as high as 3.21 and as low as 2.39, with a median of 2.77.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HI has a P/S ratio of 1.14. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.66.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hillenbrand's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

