Is HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPR's full-year earnings has moved 30.91% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HPR has gained about 7.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 16.42% on a year-to-date basis. This means that HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HPR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 43.32% so far this year, so HPR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on HPR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.