Is HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HPR and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPR's full-year earnings has moved 76.28% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HPR has returned 22.16% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 11.90%. This means that HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HPR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 31.27% this year, meaning that HPR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on HPR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

