Is HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP (HPR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is one of 257 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPR's full-year earnings has moved 46.71% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that HPR has returned about 2.51% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 0.38%. As we can see, HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, HPR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #132 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.84% this year, meaning that HPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on HPR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

