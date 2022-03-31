Is HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HighPeak Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPK's full-year earnings has moved 49.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HPK has returned 53.4% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 28.8%. This means that HighPeak Energy, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 48.5%.

For Canadian Natural Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.6% so far this year, so HPK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Canadian Natural Resources, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved +49.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on HighPeak Energy, Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

