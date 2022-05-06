Is HighPeak Energy (HPK) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HighPeak Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPK's full-year earnings has moved 36.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HPK has returned about 101.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 29.4%. This shows that HighPeak Energy, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hess (HES). The stock has returned 48% year-to-date.

For Hess, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 60.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, HighPeak Energy, Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.6% so far this year, so HPK is performing better in this area.

Hess, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +53.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to HighPeak Energy, Inc. and Hess as they could maintain their solid performance.

