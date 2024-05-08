Is High Tide (HITI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is High Tide Inc. (HITI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

High Tide Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1049 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. High Tide Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HITI's full-year earnings has moved 105.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HITI has moved about 34.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 3.6%. As we can see, High Tide Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hologic (HOLX). The stock has returned 6.5% year-to-date.

In Hologic's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, High Tide Inc. is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.7% so far this year, so HITI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Hologic belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. This 92-stock industry is currently ranked #99. The industry has moved +5.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to High Tide Inc. and Hologic as they could maintain their solid performance.

