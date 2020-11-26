Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Hibbett Sports (HIBB). HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.10. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.02 and as low as 2.93, with a median of 10.48.

We also note that HIBB holds a PEG ratio of 1. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HIBB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.53. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB's PEG has been as high as 2.91 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.83.

We should also highlight that HIBB has a P/B ratio of 2.04. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.76. Over the past 12 months, HIBB's P/B has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.28.

Finally, investors should note that HIBB has a P/CF ratio of 9.19. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HIBB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.79. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB's P/CF has been as high as 30.07 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 8.19.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hibbett Sports's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HIBB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

