Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Hibbett Sports (HIBB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hibbett Sports is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 68.32% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HIBB has gained about 60.70% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -0.82%. This means that Hibbett Sports is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, HIBB is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.55% so far this year, so HIBB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

HIBB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

