Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Hibbett Sports (HIBB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Hibbett Sports is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 34.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HIBB has returned about 14.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 1.38% on average. This means that Hibbett Sports is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, HIBB is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.63% so far this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HIBB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

